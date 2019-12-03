8 Years Of The Dirty Picture: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Throwback Video Leaving Fans Nostalgic

The most talked-about films of Vidya Balan, The Dirty Picture has completed eight long years in the film industry. The film was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film starred Vidya Balan and her role in the film is said to be one of her path-breaking roles in Hindi cinema. The Dirty Picture is known for its bold content and notorious songs that completed eight successful years. The film is based on the life of a South Indian star, Silk Smitha. She was a South Indian actor who was popularly known for her erotic roles in several films. She had also created a buzz in the Bollywood film industry and also made headlines for many things related to her films.

Recently, the producer of the 2011 film, Ekta Kapoor took netizens down the memory lane by uploading a short throwback video of the film. While posting the video fans were left nostalgic on watching the video and shared their likes, tweeted and commented on the video. As per reports, the video went viral over the internet and actor Emraan Hashmi and the production house also shared a post on the film. Check out Ekta Kapoor's video here.

Sex karte sab hai dekhte sab hai aur mein dirty???? - silk ! 8years ago ... #thedirtypicture pic.twitter.com/Mo0ueszc9f — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 2, 2019

More about the film

Reportedly, the film and the role is considered to be one of the celebrated roles essayed by Vidya Balan in her career so far. The film also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. After Vidya’s role in the film, she bagged a National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her outstanding performance. The film was also lauded by three Filmfare Awards and six Screen Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

