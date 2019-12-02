Emraan Hashmi And Balaji Motion Pictures Celebrate 8 Years Of The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor, turns eight today. The movie featuring Vidya Balan is said to be one of her path-breaking roles in Hindi cinema. The Dirty Picture is known for its bold content and notorious songs that completed eight successful years today. The movie is based on the life of an adult star, Silk Smita. She was a South Indian actor who was popularly known for her erotic roles. She also created a buzz in the Bollywood film industry and also made headlines for many things related to her films.

Also Read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Also Read: Hum Tum And Them Trailer Featuring Shweta Tiwari And Akshay Oberoi Out. Watch Here

The film and the role is considered to be one of the celebrated roles essayed by Vidya Balan in her career so far. The film also featured Tusshar Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi as well as Naseeruddin Shah. After Vidya Balan's role in this film, she bagged a National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her outstanding role.

Here are the tweets:

Today, the film has completed eight long years. Actor Emraan Hashmi took to his social media account to let his fans know that The Dirty Picture turned eight today. Emraan Hashmi shared the poster of the film with a cute caption.

8 years of dirty picture !! How time flies .. #thedirtypicture . pic.twitter.com/YsBmdoigCA — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 2, 2019

The Dirty Picture producer, Balaji Motion Pictures, also tweeted about the movie completing 8 years. The production house also shared a video that gave a glimpse of the film. Here is the celebratory tweet dedicated to the movie.

Apart from being a massy entertainer that pushed the envelope, The Dirty Picture is certainly a seminal work that is and will be studied in feminist discourses for the coming decades! Celebrating 8 years of unapologetic

Entertainment, Entertainment and Entertainment! pic.twitter.com/f065atWu9E — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) December 2, 2019

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

Also Read: On Bigg Boss Winner Gautam Gulati's Birthday, Here's Celebrating Some Of His Best Moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.