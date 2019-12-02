The Debate
Emraan Hashmi And Balaji Motion Pictures Celebrate 8 Years Of The Dirty Picture

Bollywood News

The Dirty Picture directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor turned 8 today. Emraan Hashmi and Balaji Motion Pictures celebrate on social media.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
emraan hashmi

The Dirty Picture, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor, turns eight today. The movie featuring Vidya Balan is said to be one of her path-breaking roles in Hindi cinema. The Dirty Picture is known for its bold content and notorious songs that completed eight successful years today. The movie is based on the life of an adult star, Silk Smita. She was a South Indian actor who was popularly known for her erotic roles. She also created a buzz in the Bollywood film industry and also made headlines for many things related to her films.

The film and the role is considered to be one of the celebrated roles essayed by Vidya Balan in her career so far. The film also featured Tusshar Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi as well as Naseeruddin Shah. After Vidya Balan's role in this film, she bagged a National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her outstanding role.

Here are the tweets:

Today, the film has completed eight long years. Actor Emraan Hashmi took to his social media account to let his fans know that The Dirty Picture turned eight today. Emraan Hashmi shared the poster of the film with a cute caption.

The Dirty Picture producer, Balaji Motion Pictures, also tweeted about the movie completing 8 years. The production house also shared a video that gave a glimpse of the film. Here is the celebratory tweet dedicated to the movie.

Published:
COMMENT
