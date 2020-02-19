83: Deepika Padukone Shares First Look As Romi Dev, Unveils Logo With A Heartfelt Note

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to share screen space in the film 83, and for the first time, the Piku actor's look from the film has surfaced. With a striking resemblance to Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, the actress looks picture perfect.

Deepika Padukone's first look

In the picture, Ranveer as Kapil and Deepika are looking at each other; while Ranveer looks relaxed, Deepika wears a big smile on her face. Her short bob hairdo, much like Romi’s, is the highlight of the picture. Deepika wears a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer is in a Team India blazer.

Unveiling the official logo of the film, the actress penned a heartfelt note. She stated that it has been an absolute honour to play a part in the film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history. "Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own", read an excerpt from her post.

Director of the film, Kabir Khan’s 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s surprise win at the World Cup in 1983, where India beat the tournament’s favorite West Indies, in an unexpected turn of events. Making that possible was the captainship of Kapil Dev, who motivated his men in blue to aspire for the impossible and put in their best.

