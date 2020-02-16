The Debate
Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Ways To Ace The Colour Pink

Fashion

One of the most loved colours in the fashion world is pink. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, these celebs will help you rock pink

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

The colour pink is usually associated with feminity but if you looking for ways to glam up, then you have a hundred options like hot pink to fuschia pink. If you are attending a day event, you can opt for lighter shades of pink like Persian rose pink and salmon pink. Meanwhile, if you are looking for a pink outfit for a glamorous event, you can opt for magenta pink, hot pink and more. You can paint the town pink by taking cues from these Bollywood celebs.

All these ideas will be more than enough to make you hunt for the colour pink right away in your wardrobe. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, many B-towners have been rocking the colour recently. Here's a list of different attires in various shades of pink that will inspire your next pink day choices. Read on about the ways to rock the colour pink:

How to rock the colour pink like Bollywood divas

Pullover

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

 

Long gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

Slipdress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Latex dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

Puffer jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - shaleenanathani / priyankachopra / janhvikapoor

Published:
