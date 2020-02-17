Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Unseen Vacay Pics Get Thumbs Up From Fans

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s recent vacation has been making stirs online since Deepika gave a glimpse of their vacation to her fans. Now some unseen pictures from this vacation are surfacing online. Read on to know more details online about these pictures from Deepika and Ranveer’s vacation.

DP & Ranveer’s unseen vacation pics are here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently took a break from their busy schedules and went on a vacation. Both Deepika and Ranveer gave their fans a glimpse of their vacation through several Instagram posts. But now, some unseen pictures from this vacation are surfacing online.

One lucky fan got to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Both Deepika and Ranveer posed alongside this fan. In these pictures, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer were dressed in casuals as they enjoyed their vacation. Fans of DeepVeer cannot seem to get enough of these pictures. These fans expressed their love in the comment section. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone as mentioned earlier also gave her fans a brief glimpse of her vacation with hubby Ranveer Singh. Deepika revealed about her vacation when she posted a picture of her and Ranveer’s passport. Take a look.

For vacation post, Deepika Padukone posted a picture of husband Ranveer Singh. In the picture, Ranveer Singh is relaxing and had a sheet mask on. Deepika Padukone added a hilarious caption to the image and even went on to call Ranveer Cleopatra. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

