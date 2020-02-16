The Debate
Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style

Fashion

Style like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and many more in these polka dot fashion outfits and amidst all the trends, polka dots will not go out of style

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Polka dots are known to be one of the most classic, timeless prints and designers nowadays have been giving the style a makeover so that it is contemporary and modern, and not so old-fashioned. Polka dots dates back to the mid-20th century and in fact, the first most famous person to sport it was Disney’s Minnie Mouse in 1928.

One can take cues for styling polka dots right from celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among others. Find out the many ways in which you can style the polka dot print to match your style. Here are some of the best celebrities in polka dot prints.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 Also read | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

 Also read | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 Also read | Sara Ali Khan Has Over 10 Brands In Her Kitty; Read About What Makes Her A Brand Favourite

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

 Also read | Priyanka Chopra Or Kareena Kapoor - Who Slayed The Customized Outfit Better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend

Image courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Shaleena Nathani Instagram

