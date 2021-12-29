'83' Movie Box Office Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film's Earning Falls Further On Tuesday

There were massive expectations from 83, over the adaptation of India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup win, the collaboration of the real cricketers who were a part of the victory, a well-known director Kabir Khan helming it, one of the top stars of today, Ranveer starring in it, and known faces portraying the roles of the players. Moreover, the makers seemed confident about the venture and held multiple screenings for the film, and there were overflowing reviews from the attendees, be it Alia Bhatt or Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the film has failed to live up to the expectations at the box office, and the collections have come as a shock to the trade analysts.

After a fair opening and no major growth on the next 2 days in the weekend, despite it being Christmas and a Sunday, the film is dropping further on the weekdays. The film only managed to earn Rs 7.29 crore on Monday. A day later, the figure is reported to be only around Rs 6 crore.

83 box office collections on Day 5 Tuesday

83 , as per a report on Box Office India, minted around Rs 6 crore on Tuesday. With the Day 5 collections, the film's total would stand at around Rs 60 crore in five days.

It had earned around 54.29 crore in the first four days.

#83TheFilm remains low… A double digit Day 4 would’ve salvaged the situation, but the rejection is apparent in its numbers… Premium multiplexes are driving its biz, but that’s not enough… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr. Total: ₹ 54.29 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/vZ9bITOkx7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

The collections continue to be lower than expected, and the verdict is almost the same across the country, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Only the metros have taken to the film in a positive way. The South region has also performed fairly, the report added.

Positive and negative for 83 at box office

The other hurdle that is set to further contribute to this is the Delhi market, with the government announcing the shutdown of theatres from Thursday.

The only ray of hope for the film is that it has no competition in the second week, since Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was to release on December 31, has been postponed indefinitely. With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 going into their third week from Friday, 83 could emerge as the first choice for movie-goers in that case.