'83 Squad Ranveer Singh & Film's Cast Pose As 'Kapil's Devils' For Poster Launch Event

Ranveer Singh essaying the role of the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev in a film is something the entire nation is looking forward to witness in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. The first look poster of the film was released with great enthusiasm and grand fare at the iconic Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai, where the entire cast gathered for the first time along with superstars of Indian cricket, Kapil Dev and K Srikkanth. The cast posed together as Kapil's Devils before the grand event and looked every bit ready for their innings in the upcoming film.

Meet 'Kapil's Devils', the cast of '83

Take a look:

The film '83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Have a look:

The sports drama is helmed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film will release worldwide on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Mega superstars of South Indian cinema Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be presenting the film in Tamil and Telugu respectively.

