Ranveer Singh And '83 Team To Witness Grand Poster Launch With 1983 Cricket Stars

’83 director Kabir Khan is all set for the grand launch of the poster of his forthcoming sports drama flick. The launch will be hosted in Hyderabad and will feature the ’83 cricket superstars. Lead actor Ranveer Singh and his on-screen team will join together on January 26, 2020, to reveal the first poster of ’83.

Grand Launch of Poster in Hyderabad

Besides makers and the actors, the real-life cricketers will stun the launch event with their appearance. This star-studded gathering is expected to garner attention. The makers of ’83 have decided to host this promotional launch event in the city of Hyderabad.

According to a report, a source had revealed that the movie will be released in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Therefore, for this trilingual offering, the makers chose to host the grand poster launch in Hyderabad to cater to the audience. This decision might help them garner buzz about Kapil Dev's biopic among the South Indian public. As per a report, the trailer and teaser of ’83 will be held in Mumbai.

Who Will Attend The Event?

The poster launch will witness cricketer stars Madan Lal, Balwinder Sandhu, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Syed Kirmani, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kirti Azad, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Farokh Engineer, Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Valson and the Indian Cricket Team’s manager, PR Man Singh’s presence. The event will also see the stars of the upcoming biographical drama movie including Boman Irani, Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem, among others.

