Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Will Be Presented In Tamil And Telugu By THESE Megastars

After taking the whole country by storm with his performance in the Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is all set to bring back memories of the India national cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup with his upcoming film titled '83. The sports drama is helmed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars an ensemble cast and Ranveer recently spammed his Instagram feed by posting the solo character posters of all the actor. However, there is good news for everyone who is awaiting the release of the film in the south. The movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Tollywood's superstars roped in to present '83 in Tamil and Telugu

The makers of the film recently took to '83's official Instagram handle to make a huge announcement. The movie will be presented in Tamil and as well as Telugu and two A-listers from Tollywood have been roped in to present the film. In the first post that the makers shared, they revealed that megastar Kamal Haasan will be presenting the film in Tamil version.

They captioned the post writing, "Taking the grandness of 83 to the next level! The mega superstar of India, @ikamalhaasan will be presenting the film in Tamil version. #ThisIs83"

However, in the latest post of theirs on Instagram, the makers also revealed that yet another megastar Nagarjuna will be presenting the film in the Telugu version. They captioned the post writing, "Taking the grandness of 83 to the next level! The mega superstar of India #NagarjunaAkkinieni will be presenting the film in the Telugu version. #ThisIs83"

