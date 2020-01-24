Ranveer Singh Reveals Pankaj Tripathi's First Look As PR Man Singh In '83, See Pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 has been making headlines ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev hit the internet. The first look poster series of the movie '83 is receiving a massive response from the audience.

The makers of '83 have been introducing back-to-back characters from the film, creating a storm on the internet. The latest poster revealed by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle features Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh in Ranveer Singh's '83

According to the poster shared by Ranveer, Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of PR Man Singh in the film. PR Man Singh is an Indian former cricket player and administrator.

He was reportedly the manager of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and also managed the Indian team which reached the semi-finals at the 1987 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh, in the caption, wrote that PR Man Singh's tireless devotion led Kapil Dev's Devils to the ultimate glory. Check out the post here:

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Takes Japanese BO By Storm, Becomes Highest Indian Opener

THE CHIEF !!! 🌟

His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! 🏏🏆

The Backbone of Team India 🇮🇳

The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! 🤓☝🏾

Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH ! #ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena pic.twitter.com/TTvzSjzd17 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 24, 2020

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had shared the character poster for 11 team members of the squad. Now, It is confirmed that the film will showcase the story of all 14 members of the entire cricket team and not just the main 11 squad members. Check out other character posters below:

Tahir Raj Bhasin To Star In The Upcoming Kapil Dev Biopic ''83', Here's More About Him

Ranveer Singh Unveils Dilip Vengsarakar's Poster From '83, The Movie

Ranveer Singh Introduces R Badree As Sunil Valson In New '83' Poster

(Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.