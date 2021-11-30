Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is one of the most awaited Bollywood sports-drama film ever since it was announced in 2019. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's release, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup victory, the makers are keeping the audience entertained with regular updates. The most awaited trailer of the film was recently unveiled by Ranveer Singh and makers and it flooded the internet with reactions from netizens. Here's what the fans are saying about the power-packed trailer.

Taking to his social media handles, Ranveer Singh on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of his star-studded film '83. In the three minutes 49 seconds long clip, Ranveer Singh could be seen acing the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi could also be seen in the pivotal role of the team's PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and more also appeared in their respective roles in the trailer. At last, the trailer saw the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Twitter reactions to '83 trailer

The social media platform saw a flood of tweets as soon as the '83's trailer was released. Ranveer Singh's fans cannot help but praise the actor for acing Kapil Dev's Punjabi accent and look. A fan wrote, "No trailer has ever led to goosebumps and tears in my eyes, 83 is going to be 3 hours of a superb experience. @RanveerOfficial & team have outdone themselves."

Another one wrote, "This will be the big hit of all.. Love the trailer. What a fab work... All d best team 83..@RanveerOfficial." A fan praised Ranveer Singh for his commendable portrayal of Kapil Dev and wrote, "We are here for win. I cant see ranveer singh anywhere in the movie All we can see is kapil dev 83 the film." The fan also mentioned Ranveer Singh's acting made them emotional.

no trailer has ever led to goosebumps and tears in my eyes, 83 is going to be 3 hours of superb experience #83 #83trailer @RanveerOfficial & team have outdone themselves ❤️ — su 🍉 (@suhaanasuffer) November 30, 2021

This will be the big hit of all.. Lve the trailer. What a fab work... All d best team 83..@RanveerOfficial — Chidananda (@Chidananda8007) November 30, 2021

We are here for win 😬 i cant see ranveer singh anywhere in the movie



All we can see is kapil dev

83 the film — Ranveer Singh (@Ranveer_ka_Fc) November 30, 2021

@RanveerOfficial so so so proud of you kapil paaji

You made us cry, happy and emotional at same point.

83 the film ❤️ — Ranveer Singh (@Ranveer_ka_Fc) November 30, 2021

Netizens praise Deepika Padukone, Amy Virk and others

Some fans could not stop themselves from drooling over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from '83 trailer. A fan shared several stills of the couple and wrote, "Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia in '83 with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev." A Twitter user also praised the work of Punjabi singers and actors, including Ammy Virk. The user wrote, "Just watched 83 Trailer @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @AmmyVirk @kabirkhankk awesome trailer and glimpse of 83 World Cup made emotional."

[PICS] Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia in '83 with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev #ThisIs83 #83thefilm pic.twitter.com/xTHQh6v2gI — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 30, 2021

Just watched 83 Trailer @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @AmmyVirk @kabirkhankk awesome trailer and glimpse of 83 World Cup made emotional — bharat chaubey (@ankurchaubey13) November 30, 2021

Looks like another blockbuster for Kabir Khan this time with Ranveer Singh for 83 🤩🔥 - Trailer is very much inspiring



Jiiva as Srikanth - will be fun to watch for



December is blockbuster month for all cinema fans across Indiahttps://t.co/tos2HqX01b pic.twitter.com/eG5vajAwQV — G!R! Яamki (@giri_prasadh_r) November 30, 2021

Watch '83 trailer here

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh