Here's What Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Kabaddi-based Film 'Panga' Is About

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut is well known for her performances in several films. She has been quite outspoken, garnering a huge fan following for her. Kangana Ranaut has starred in multiple movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Gangster, Krissh 3, Judgemental Hai Kya, Rangoon, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, etc. She has been gearing up for upcoming release Panga that will hit the theatres on January 24 2020.

Panga plot: What is the Kangana Ranaut- starrer all about?

The film Panga was first announced by the writer and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari on August 21, 2018, with an Instagram video. The story of Panga is about a middle-class Indian woman who happens to be a forgotten Kabaddi World Champion. She is now busy and committed to the new roles in her life as wife and mother.

The champion inside her always aspires to make a comeback to the sport despite her challenges of age stereotypes and adapting with the new changes. The plot of the film revolves as to how she can cope with the new hurdles of life and her family.

Talking to a daily newspaper, Kangana said that as soon as she heard the Panga story from Ashwini Iyer Tiwari she was on board as she could relate to the story very much. She knew what it feels like to have a family by one's side through thick and thin and was excited to portray the role of a National-level Kabaddi player which will bring a new challenge towards her. She also mentioned that she loved Ashwini's Bareilly Ki Barfi and couldn't wait to make memories with her and the rest of the crew.

The movie casts Jassie Gill who is playing the role of Kangana's husband and Neena Gupta who'll be playing her mother. The film will also star Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Fox Star Studios are producing the film and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ram Sampath and Sanchit Balhara. Panga releases on January 24 this year.

