Alaya F Reveals That She Wants To Work With THESE A-list Bollywood Actors

Bollywood News

Alaya F is making her debut in Saif and Tabu starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman. She revealed whom she wants to work with in future and who she admires from Bollywood.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
alaya f

Alaya F is the daughter of Farhan Furniturewala and Pooja Bedi, who has been seen in many Bollywood films in brief roles. Alaya F is all set to step into the Bollywood industry with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the movie, she will be seen on the big screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya F has a huge fan following on her social media handles and is adored by millennials. Alaya F revealed that she is thrilled about her Jawaani Jaaneman movie release.

Read | Tabu Gives A Glimpse Of Her Unusual Family From 'Jawaani Jaaneman', See Pic

Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is First Ever Bollywood Film To Have A London Launch

Alaya F wants to work with these actors 

She recently got candid with a leading media portal and revealed her take on Bollywood and its celebrities. Alaya F revealed that in the future, she wants to work with actors Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Varun Dhawan. She further explained that she has always loved watching these actors on the big screen and has always enjoyed their work in movies. Alaya F, who was a student at the New York University, further spoke about how deeply she admires the work of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika. Alaya F also revealed her dream of becoming a big star like them someday.

Alaya F also opened about her opinion on the much-debated topic of nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with a leading media portal, she admitted that the star kids are more privileged and one can never deny that. She further added that the struggle of people who do not have any connections in the Bollywood industry is much tougher than for those who have connections.

Read | 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Song 'Gallan Kardi' Sees Saif And Alaya In A Sizzling Young Look, Watch

Raed | Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Goes Plastic-free Too, After Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'

Photo courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

 

 

Published:
