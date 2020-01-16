Alaya F Reveals That She Wants To Work With THESE A-list Bollywood Actors

Alaya F is the daughter of Farhan Furniturewala and Pooja Bedi, who has been seen in many Bollywood films in brief roles. Alaya F is all set to step into the Bollywood industry with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the movie, she will be seen on the big screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya F has a huge fan following on her social media handles and is adored by millennials. Alaya F revealed that she is thrilled about her Jawaani Jaaneman movie release.

Alaya F wants to work with these actors

She recently got candid with a leading media portal and revealed her take on Bollywood and its celebrities. Alaya F revealed that in the future, she wants to work with actors Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Varun Dhawan. She further explained that she has always loved watching these actors on the big screen and has always enjoyed their work in movies. Alaya F, who was a student at the New York University, further spoke about how deeply she admires the work of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika. Alaya F also revealed her dream of becoming a big star like them someday.

Alaya F also opened about her opinion on the much-debated topic of nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with a leading media portal, she admitted that the star kids are more privileged and one can never deny that. She further added that the struggle of people who do not have any connections in the Bollywood industry is much tougher than for those who have connections.

Alaya F has been sharing posters and promos of her upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman on her social media handles. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's daughter. Have a look at posts shared by her regarding Jawaani Jaaneman below.

