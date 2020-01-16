Amitabh Bachchan Apologises After Fan Points Out Mistake In Numbering Of Tweets

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who keeps his fans updated with personal and professional updates on Twitter, apologised after he numbered his tweet wrongly. For those unaware, during 'Badla' promotions, Bachchan had revealed why he numbers his tweets and said, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point."

On Thursday, a user pointed it out to Bachchan that the number was wrong and wrote: "With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516."

Responding to the user, Bachchan wrote that he was sorry about the error and asked his fans to tell him what the correct number is. And after an hour, the actor announced the correct number on his tweet and thanked his fans a.k.a EF (extended family). He wrote: ".. sorry about this .. now how to correct it , so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you .. so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be" [sic]

T 3411 - So .. after great debate discussion mathematical extreme calculations , and an insistence on what should be the right and correct NUMBER on the T , the Tweet ..

its T 3411 ..

Thank you all for your time and your patience .. I remain 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

T 3611 -- CORRECTION AGAIN IN NUMBERING .. pointed out by Ef .. he says its running 200 numbers plus .. so will subtract 200 now and make it .. 3411 .. right ? please confirm and Tag me so I can see your response .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

T - 3611 - CORRECTION IN NUMBERING !! after 3607, all numbering should read 3608-9-10-11 ..NOT 3708-9-10-11

apologies .. and thank you Ef for pointing this out here and on FB too .. corrected it now .. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NhImJuBjAq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

