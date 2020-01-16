The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises After Fan Points Out Mistake In Numbering Of Tweets

Bollywood News

A user on Twitter pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan made an error with numbering his tweets. Actor apologised and asked them for their help. Read details.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who keeps his fans updated with personal and professional updates on Twitter, apologised after he numbered his tweet wrongly. For those unaware, during 'Badla' promotions, Bachchan had revealed why he numbers his tweets and said, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point."

On Thursday, a user pointed it out to Bachchan that the number was wrong and wrote: "With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516."

Ritu Nanda's death: Amitabh Bachchan says 'she has gone', pens an emotional blog

Responding to the user, Bachchan wrote that he was sorry about the error and asked his fans to tell him what the correct number is. And after an hour, the actor announced the correct number on his tweet and thanked his fans a.k.a EF (extended family). He wrote: ".. sorry about this .. now how to correct it , so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you .. so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be" [sic]

Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan wowed by TikTok dancer, share video on their Twitter

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan misses 'maa ka pallu' after he visits the doctor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES