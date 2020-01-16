Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan Is On Instagram; Follows Only 8 People

It is common for the celebrities of the film industry to be active on the social media platform, but it is quite unique for their parents to be active on social media platforms. Salman Khan, who has a following of 29.2 million, follows only eight people. His mother, Salma Khan, also follows eight people, which includes Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Salma Khan follows son Arbaaz’s girlfriend

Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan is active on Instagram and has garnered a total of 9791 followers. She, in return, follows eight people, which include her three sons, Atul Agnihotri, Helen Khan, Aayush Sharma, Natascha Charak, and Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. Here is the link to her official Instagram account.

Giorgia Andriani is an Italian model, actor, and a dancer. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Guest in London. She made the headlines in 2018 when she was reportedly seen dating Khan. The model owns a Ferrari 458 Spider.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller flick titled Radhe. It is set to release on May 22, 2020. The film is being directed by Prabhu Dheva. The film will feature Disha Patani and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles. The film will also feature Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Chunky Pandey, Ravi Kishan, Pulkit Samrat, and Virendra Saxena. Even before the release of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan took to his official social media handles to break the news of Radhe, and also posted a first look video from the sets of the same. The post featured Salman Khan, walking to the set of Radhe, while wearing a jacket, and in the background, fans can hear the supposed title track of Radhe. Fans are highly excited about the release of the film.

