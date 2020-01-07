Shahid Kapoor Spotted Wearing A Funky, Snazzy Pulp Fiction Hoodie

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood. He has proved it time and again that he can pull off any look. The actor loves casual clothing and is often seen flaunting his casual looks around town.

Shahid Kapoor's hoodie is a must-have for every Pulp Fiction fan

The Kabir Singh actor was seen in a casual avatar as he was snapped at the airport. Shahid was seen wearing the most relaxed outfit that consisted of a hoodie which he paired with a pair of black cargos and sock sneakers. The sock sneakers definitely uplifted his outfit but the hoodie stole the show. When Shahid is not seen sporting Balenciaga or McQueen, he is usually spotted wearing premium brands that every guy can afford. His recent airport look is an example of that. Shahid was seen wearing a Pulp Fiction Puff Print Hoodie Sweatshirt.

The cult classic style features puff print with graphic detailing inspired by 1994 crime drama thriller Pulp Fiction. The sleeves on both the hands have screengrabs from the movie. The outfit looks immensely comfortable with its design and fleece lining features. Like any other hoodie, it also has an adjustable drawstring hood and Kanga pockets. But this is not even the most important feature of this hoodie. The price of the hoodie will definitely leave fans in splits. This casual hoodie costs just 5,000 and is extremely affordable.

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in yet another South film remake. He is preparing for his upcoming movie Jersey where he is will play the character of a cricketer. He is prepping hard for the role and is often seen in the cricket grounds. The film is scheduled to release on 28 August 2020.

