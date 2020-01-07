After 'Tanhaji', Ajay Devgn Is Likely To Become A Full Time Producer In 2020

Ajay Devgn is an Indian film actor, director, and producer. He is widely considered as one the most popular and influential actors of the Indian film industry. All geared up for his 100th film, Ajay Devgn is busy with the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie has been directed by Om Raut and stars Ajay Devgn along with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Ajay Devgn, who is spoken highly of for his versatile roles in the Bollywood industry, has produced this film too. In an interview with a leading media portal, Ajay opened up about having acted and produced the film and his future plans.

The actor revealed that while making the film, he felt like he was walking on eggshells as he wanted to maintain the balance between facts and fiction. As a filmmaker, he further added, he did not want to take too much liberty in making the film and disappoint the audience.

Talking about his production company and his future plans, the actor said that he is likely to become a full-time producer. Further adding, he told a media portal that he feels every actor has a limit and only so much the audience would like to see them on screen.

Therefore, it would not be a surprise if he gets into producing films and makes it his only career option in the future.

Ajay Devgn also talked about his film Tanhaji being at par with a big-budget film. He also said that although the film did not have a bigger budget than any other big film, he believes that they have done a great job in making the film the way it is in that budget. He further appreciated his wife Kajol’s acting and said that he is amazed by the way she acts in front of the camera.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Update

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020. It is a biographical period action film. The story is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of King Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

