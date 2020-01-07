Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapoor React To 'Malang' Memes On Social Media

Since the makers of Malang have shared the first look of their film which features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, Twitter has been flooded with a number of hilarious memes. The memes have been the aftermath of the trailer and the poster which showed them share a kiss in an uncomfortable position. The leading stars, Disha and Aditya were asked about their reaction on the ongoing social media memes at the trailer launch of the film.

Reacting to this, Disha replied that she was used to trolling and really enjoys the memes. She feels that it's good that the cast is making people laugh and happy. And according to Aditya it is a good thing because it’s better to be talked about than not being talked about. The hosts at the trailer launch also tried to troll the actors and compared Aditya to Emraan Hashmi. Read more to know about the trailer launch of Malang.

Aditya Roy Kapoor at Malang's trailer launch

Mohit Suri’s Malang features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in prominent roles. At the trailer launch, Aditya Roy Kapoor was asked that just like Emraan Hashmi was popularly known as ‘serial kisser’ after his line-up of liplocks in almost all his films, Kapoor also seems to be moving on similar lines as his earlier projects like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. Aditya replied that if he can follow in Emraan's footsteps he’ll be really honoured. Aditya feels he is also pushing the boundary with every film.

