A.R Rahman Shares Glimpse Of 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute To Sushant; Calls It 'special'

On July 20, A.R Rahman announced that he along with a group of music artists will pay a musical tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose film Dil Bechara is just a day away from its release. As the event is all set to take place on Wednesday afternoon, July 22, A.R Rahman shared a glimpse of the same on Tuesday night.

As seen in the video shared by A.R Rahman, a bunch of singers and music artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Sashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sunidhi Chauhan among others are paying a virtual musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. All the artists are either singing, playing a musical instrument or grooving to the beats of Dil Bechara's title track.

On sharing the glimpse, A.R Rahman wrote, "A glimpse of something special. Watch the musical tribute to our very own Sushant Singh Rajput." Fans have already shown excitement to watch the event. The virtual musical tribute concert will begin at 12 pm on July 22, as confirmed by A.R Rahman on social media. The songs of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming film are composed and produced by A.R Rahman.

A.R Rahman's post

A.R Rahman revealed to a news portal that when he writes songs, he lets them breathe for some time and then presents them to the director. The music maestro also said that he didn’t follow any rule or formula while composing the music for Dil Bechara. The ace music composer continued that the music of Dil Bechara already had a heart and now, it has got memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant's last film and memory in Bollywood. The movie will retell the story of Fault In Our Stars, which stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. Dil Bechara trailer and the songs have been receiving a thunderous response from fans. Sanjana Sanghi has been sharing priceless throwback pictures with her co-star which has intrigued fans to watch the film. Sushant’s last film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood. It is slated for an OTT release on July 24, 2020.

