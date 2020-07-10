AR Rahman Speaks About The Connotations And Expectations Attached With 'Dil Bechara'

Fan-favourite composer AR Rahman recently spoke about creating music for the much-anticipated film, Dil Bechara. He said that he was aware of what people were expecting from the music of this film since it is such a heartfelt story. He also spoke about the memories of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput being attached with Dil Bechara.

AR Rahman on the music of Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited films of 2020, mainly because it will star the much-loved late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for one last time. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and its music album ever since the release of its trailer, which is now the most liked trailer on YouTube. The music of this film has been composed by the Indian maestro, AR Rahman, who recently opened up about the album and the feelings associated with it.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the musician said that when he writes songs, he lets them breathe for some time before presenting them to the director of the film. He said that it has been a great experience collaborating with the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman was also of the opinion that Mukesh Chhabra’s enthusiasm for his work is infectious. The album of Dil Bechara has been carefully curated because the film has so much heart in it. He also added that now, memories of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have also been attached to the film.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a romantic drama film which will release on July 24, on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official adaptation of the John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars, which was also made into a movie in Hollywood. The plot of the film revolves around the story Kizie and Manny, cancer survivors who fall in love with each other over time. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in the shoes of a charming, loving, and zesty college boy who falls for the shy and reserved Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi. Have a look at the trailer of Dil Bechara here.

