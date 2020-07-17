Sanjana Sanghi Shares A 'special' Memory Of Sushant From 'Dil Bechara'; See Here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left all his fans and the entire country in a state of shock. He was last seen on the big screen with Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is all set to release after a week on July 24, 2020. Ahead of the film’s release, Sanjana Sanghi who is playing the role of Kizie in the movie took to her social media to share a heartfelt message for the audience and a beautiful memory of the late actor.

Sanjana Sanghi shares a special memory of Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture is a still from their highly anticipated upcoming movie Dil Bechara. As she shared the picture, Sanjana Sanghi also penned down a heartfelt message for the audience in the caption. She started the caption with lyrics from Dil Bechara’s song Main Tumhara and tagged the music team of the movie and director Mukesh Chhabra.

In her emotional message, Sanjana Sanghi said that she cannot believe that they are just a week away from Dil Bechara’s release date and she is hopeful to reach the audience’s hearts with the movie.

Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram post

She also narrated a special memory related to the picture. Talking about it, Sanjana Sanghi said this picture was taken about one week after the production of Dil Bechara started. Sanjana Sanghi described the picture as, "Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating."

She further talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. She mentioned it is all bittersweet feeling now and she just feels numb and misses the late actor

Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Just like all his fans, Sanjana Sanghi is also missing Sushant Singh Rajput very badly. She recently took to her Instagram story and shared a cute throwback video of her dancing with the late actor in between shots. The video was shot in Jamshedpur and features Sanjana dancing with him candidly on the sets of Dil Bechara. She had also shared a few snaps from the sets of Dil Bechara.

Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram story

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on July 24, 2020. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie will be available for both the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted for a film with the same name in Hollywood.

