Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Rajinikanth & South Indian Actors Who Influenced Bollywood

South Indian film industry is a huge fraternity that consists of many talented actors, directors and musicians. Every celebrity of the industry has a huge fan-base. There seems no need for any South Indian actor to try his\her luck in Bollywood but some have been successful to leave a mark. They will always be remembered for their valuable contribution to Bollywood.

South Indian Actors Who Have Given A Lot To Bollywood

There are many South Indian actors who have made a name for themselves in Bollywood. They keep inspiring and making Hindi movies till date. Here's a list of actors who made it big in Bollywood.

1. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood as well as South Indian film industry. Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein with Dia Mirza and the audiences loved his chocolate boy avatar. He maintained his footing in the South and kept making noteworthy Hindi films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu 2. He is a prized possession of both the industries.

2. Asin

She is a huge name in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Asin made her big Bollywood debut with Ghajini opposite Amir Khan. Since then she has gone on to work with the big stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in movies like Ready, Khiladi 786, London Dreams, and Bol Bachchan.

3. Kamal Hassan

He is definitely one of the big names of India. He starred in Hindi movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Saagar, and Chachi 420. He has 4 National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards under his belt and is considered a Legend.

4. Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has been appreciated for playing 'the bad guy'. In the South Indian industry, he is known for playing negative characters and that did not change when he stepped in Bollywood. He mesmerized the audiences in big films like Khakee, Wanted, Singham, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap and Dabangg 2.

6. Rana Daggubati

He made his Bollywood with Dum Maro Dum and captivated the audience with both his acting skills and good looks. He further acted in movies like Department and Baby. Rana even played a small cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hey Deewani. He maintained his footing in the South and starred in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

7. Prabhas

Prabhas delivered one of India's biggest film that is Baahubali: The Beginning. After that, he made his Bollywood debut with Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor. He is supposedly signing more Bollywood offers and the fans can see him more in the future.

8. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was born in Maharashtra he pursued his acting career first in the Tamil industry. Then he gradually signed Hindi films like Geraftaar, Bulandi, Hum, and Chaalbaaz. His work in Hindi films has also been appreciated, and he has shared screen with some of Bollywood's finest actors.

