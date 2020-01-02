Best Hindi Movies Of The Last Decade That Will Always Be Cherished By Fans

The year 2020 has ushered in a new decade that will feature its own set of groundbreaking films to shake things up in the industry. However, the last decade was no slouch either, with several revolutionary filmmakers reinventing the medium of cinema as a whole. Bollywood too saw its own revolutionary films last decade, with a few films defining the Industry and setting a benchmark for all the movies that came after them. Here are 15 Hindi movies of the last decade that fans will never get tired of watching.

15 best Hindi movies of the last decade

My Name Is Khan (2010): A brilliantly acted and directed film, that starred Shahrukh Khan as Rizwan, a Muslim man who suffers from Asperger's syndrome and lives in the United States. The movie depicts Rizwan's quest to talk to President Obama after Muslims start being persecuted due to the 9/11 attacks.

Dabangg (2010): Dabangg stars Salman Khan in the role of Chulbul Pandey, a corrupt inspector who only works for himself. The movie redefined the classic Bollywood cop action dramas and soon became one of Salman's most iconic films.

Singham (2011): After the success of Dabangg, director Rohit Shetty decided to create a Bollywood Police Universe with the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Singham. With two other highly successful entries in the Police Universe, it is undeniable that Rohit Shetty was successful in his endeavour.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): An internationally acclaimed buddy road trip film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a beautifully made movie that was relatable to both Indian and worldwide audiences.

Gangs of Wasseypurye (2012): Gangs of Wasseypur was a masterfully directed and acted crime film, that showed the gritty reality of rural crime. After his role in the film, Manoj Bajpayee became one of the most acclaimed actors of Bollywood.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): One of the best romantic dramas of the decade, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was an emotional rollercoaster that will never fall into obscurity.

Highway (2014): Highway was a road drama film that starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Alia's character was the highlight of the film, as audiences got to see her experience freedom for the first time after she got kidnapped.

Happy New Year (2014): Happy New Year is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is a musical heist action comedy film. The movie brilliantly dabbles in multiple genres and is a fun watch in any decade.

Bajirao Mastani (2015): Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic historical romance Bajirao Mastani is one that redefines Bollywood historical films. The movie is a perfect balance between historical accuracy and entertainment.

Tamasha (2015): Tamasha features Ranbir Kapoor as a man who suffers from a borderline personality disorder. The movie depicts his journey of self-discovery and his quest to find true love. Ranbir's acting was praised by fans and critics alike and the movie was one of the best character dramas of the decade.

Airlift (2016): Airlift is one of the most engaging and thrilling historical dramas of the last decade. The movie follows the real-life events of the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's army.

Dangal (2016): One of Aamir Khan's most iconic films of the last decade, Dangal was internationally acclaimed for its story, acting, themes and direction. This sports film soon became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017): Bareilly Ki Barfi is a beautifully made film about small-town romance. The movie is as hilarious as it is emotionally engaging. Fans of romance will never get bored of watching this film.

Stree (2018): Stree is a hilarious satire of the horror genre that aims to make you laugh rather than scare you while, at the same time, keeping true to the traditional tappings and cliches of a generic horror movie. Due to this, Stree is not only a well-made movie but is also a movie that can be appreciated by fans of horror for its smart subversion of tropes.

Gully Boy (2019): Gully Boy is an intelligently made character drama that brilliantly shows the journey of its lead protagonist while using Mumbai's underground rap world as its backdrop. The movie was even nominated for the Oscars, as its themes and the delivery of its conclusion are undeniably great.

