Natasa Stankovic Stuns In Leopard-print Swimsuit Post Engagement To Hardik Pandya News

Natasa Stankovic recently made waves in the news for her engagement to star cricketer, Hardik Pandya. Recently, she posted pictures sporting in leopard-print swimwear. Here is a glimpse of the outfit that she sported post-engagement:

Also read: Hardik Pandya Proposes In Style, Natasa Stankovic Says 'yes', Here's A Sneak Peek; Watch

Natasa Stankovic stuns in leopard-print swimwear

Recently, Natasa Stankovic shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is rocking a black and white leopard-print swimsuit. In the images, she is wearing a half plain and half printed monokini, with the printed side having a leopard-print design. Natasa Stankovic has paired the outfit with a wrist-watch and a crucifix necklace. To round off her look, she is also rocking a pair of black wayfarers. On the makeup front, Natasa Stankovic has kept it simple with minimal makeup. In the pictures, Natasa Stankovic is posing while standing in the swimming pool. One of the images also has her candidly posing on a beach.

Also read: Hardik Pandya's Brother Krunal 'Welcomes' Natasa Stankovic To The Family

Also read: Hardik Pandya Net Worth, Salary And Engagement With Actor Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic engaged to Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is engaged to Hardik Pandya with the pair making it official on January 1, 2020. She was rumoured to be dating the Indian allrounder for a while before they made it official and got engaged. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged to each other on a boat on the first day of 2020. As soon as news about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement made rounds in the media, fans and celebrities showered the couple with greeting and wishes. Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma Pandya also made posts congratulating the duo and welcoming Natasa to the family. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Aly Goni, Urvashi Rautela and others also wished the couple on their engagement.

Also read: Natasa Stankovic Began Her Career By Starring In THIS Popular Party Song; Details Inside

Also read: Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Wishes As Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Engaged

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.