Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes New Year 2020 With The Perfect Beach Vibe

2019 proved to be a really productive year for Bhumi Pednekar in terms of filmography. The actor was seen in hits like Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. She ended with Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actor shared a mesmerizing photograph of all her characters as 2019 came to an end.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Sets The 'mood' For Next Decade In Never-seen-before Avatar

After revealing her mood for 2020, it's time for Bhumi's siesta

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Asked If She Is Dating, THIS Is What She Had To Say

As she entered 2020 the actor shared some amazing moments from her holidays. In one post the actor thanked all her fans and friends for being supportive. In yet another post she was seen playing with the shimmering water of the beach with her friends. The actor seemed to enjoy herself as she along with her buddies played during sunset on the beach. The actor wrote in her caption that she has lived through some of the most beautiful moments and she also regrets losing some of the people along the way.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Upcoming Movies In 2020; From 'Takht' To 'Durgavati'

The actor later shared a photograph of herself posing beside a pool and captioned the photograph as ‘Siesta’. She was seen in a white top with a Mandela designer blue pants. Previously she shared a photograph of herself in a green bikini amidst the water on the beach. Fans have mentioned that Bhumi is without a doubt making the most out of 2020 when it comes to vacations. The actor has given travel goals to fans just at the beginning of the new decade.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Has A Long List Of Awards And Accolades To Her Name, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.