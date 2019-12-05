Shabana Azmi Films Like Arth, Masoom And Others That You Must Give A Watch

Shabana Azmi is one of the most influential actors who started her career by doing parallel cinema. In the year 1988, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian honour of the country. She has played some of the strong and engaging female characters on-screen and acted in more than 100 films. Here is a list of some of the best films of Shabana Azmi.

Best films of Shabana Azmi

Arth

Arth is a 1982 drama film that is co-written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in lead roles. The film was a super hit at the box office. It revolves around the life of an actor who indulges in a post-marital affair. The soundtrack of the film gained major popularity at that time. The film was reportedly made in a very tight budget and collected good numbers at the box office.

Masoom

The 1983 drama film opened to positive reviews and was a super-hit at the box office. The powerful performances by Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi were loved by fans. It is written by legendary writer Gulzar. The film also fetched Shabana Azmi a nomination in the Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. The film has even received a cult status over the last few years.

Khamosh

Khamosh is a 1986 thriller film that is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It features Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Kapoor and Soni Razdan in important roles. The film didn't receive a wide release but it showcases some of the finest performances and amazing story-telling. The film is still considered a benchmark in the career of Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Fire

The 1996 drama film is written and directed by Deepa Mehta. The film features Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the lead roles. Fire is the first mainstream Hindi film that showcases homosexuality. A lot of people protested against the film at the time of its release. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning music director A.R Rahman. The film was considered as path-breaking.

