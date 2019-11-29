Hyderabad Murder: Farhan Akhtar Rues Lack Of Fast Justice, Shabana Azmi Calls It 'horror'

The horrific murder and gang-rape of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad sent tempers flaring throughout the country on Friday. Not just the netizens, even celebrities from various fields expressed their disgust over the brutality of the perpetrators. While many celebrities from Tollywood reacted to the case, in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased girl. Farhan felt the case was a ‘dark reminder’ about the lack of speedy and significant justice causing the society to become unsafe. Shabana Azmi conveyed her shocked emotions about the ‘'brutality’ and 'horror.'

Taking to Twitter, Farhan wrote that the case “is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.” Like the Nirbhaya case where one of the accused being a minor had become a talking point, Farhan seemed to expressed his concern over the same in this case. He added, “And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..? For what it’s worth, I feel that if you’re old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you’re old enough to face real consequences.” However, the police has stated that neither of the accused is a minor. On the other hand, Shabana Azmi wrote, “The horror ! The brutality ! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society.”

The burnt body of a 25-year-old, who was working as a assistant veterinary doctor at a state-run hospital, was found near a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway. The sister of the victim had informed that they had filed a missing complaint with the police after she had not returned home till late on Wednesday. She also revealed that her sister had called her and told her that she was at a plaza and waiting for someone to help her with the flat tyre of her scooter and that she was afraid about the lorry driver. Her sister could not get through her later on.

The Cyberabad Police have confirmed that the four accused hatched the plan when they saw the victim parking her vehicle. One of them removed the air of her scooter, and they told her they'd help her with it, something she agreed to. The CCTV footage showed the victim travelling with the accused. They burnt the remains after committing the act. "Based on the confession of the accused and the evidence collected, it is revealed that the following four persons were involved in the crime: Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu."

