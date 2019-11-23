Shabana Azmi's Mother, Shaukat Kaifi Dies At 93, Twitter Pours In Condolences

One of the most versatile actors and Shabana Azmi’s mother, Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last on Friday evening in Mumbai. According to reports, the 93-year-old was suffering from age-related issues and died due to cardiac arrest at her residence in Juhu. She is survived by her children, Shabana Azmi, and cinematographer Baba Azmi. Kaifi’s son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and film actor.

Shaukat Kaifi's works

Shaukat Kaifi was married to renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi who passed away in the year 2002. Reportedly, Shaukat and her husband were leading lights of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (PWA) which were the cultural platforms of the Communist Party Of India. Also credited as Shaukat Azmi, her renowned works include Bazaar, Umrao Jaan and Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay! After Kaifi Azmi’s demise in 2002, she wrote an autobiography “Kaifi and I” which has also been adopted to a play “Kaifi Aur Main”. As the fans lost their most loved actor, Twitter came out in support of the family and pouring tributes to her.

Rest In Peace #ShaukatKaifi aapa 🙏 The old world of poetry,theatre and integrity coming to a closure bit by bit. pic.twitter.com/ak3Q38kEMh — Rajiv B Menon (@crypticrajiv) November 23, 2019

#ShaukatKaifi (21-10-1928 to 22-11-2019) in 1973 movie Garam Hawa with legendary Balraj Sahni. Such actors are rare now in Bollywood industry. RIP pic.twitter.com/XIqFHozA0u — Sammy (@QaziSami) November 23, 2019

#RIP

Shabana Azmi’s mother, veteran actor #ShaukatKaifi dies at 93



Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi dies, Javed Akhtar says ‘She wanted to come back to her own room where she stayed for a day or two’ - bollywood - Hindustan Times https://t.co/FggG6S4IYJ — Sujit Sen (@SujitSe98018197) November 23, 2019

