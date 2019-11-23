The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shabana Azmi's Mother, Shaukat Kaifi Dies At 93, Twitter Pours In Condolences

Bollywood News

Shabana Azmi's mother and veteran theatre and film actor, Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last at 93 in Mumbai. Twitter pours in tributes for their much-loved actor.

Written By Abhilasha Agarwal | Mumbai | Updated On:
shabana azmi

One of the most versatile actors and Shabana Azmi’s mother, Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last on Friday evening in Mumbai. According to reports, the 93-year-old was suffering from age-related issues and died due to cardiac arrest at her residence in Juhu. She is survived by her children, Shabana Azmi, and cinematographer Baba Azmi. Kaifi’s son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and film actor.

Shaukat Kaifi's works

Shaukat Kaifi was married to renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi who passed away in the year 2002. Reportedly, Shaukat and her husband were leading lights of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (PWA) which were the cultural platforms of the Communist Party Of India. Also credited as Shaukat Azmi, her renowned works include Bazaar, Umrao Jaan and Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay! After Kaifi Azmi’s demise in 2002, she wrote an autobiography “Kaifi and I” which has also been adopted to a play “Kaifi Aur Main”.  As the fans lost their most loved actor, Twitter came out in support of the family and pouring tributes to her.

Also Read:

Room Decor: Easy DIY Ideas To Make Corners At Home Look Good

Wedding Lehengas: A Guide To Glam Up The Perfect Wedding Look According To Body Shape

Also Read:

Neem Benefits: Amazing Life-saving Benefits Of The Medicinal Herb

Jojoba Oil Benefits: How It Can Work Wonders On Your Skin And Hair

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG