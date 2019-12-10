Rani Mukerji: DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, Michelle McNally, And Other Best Performances

Rani Mukerji started her career in the Hindi film industry with the 1996 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She, later on, played some of the best on-screen characters that became memorable. She is one of the few actors to receive seven Filmfare awards in her career. Rani is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The actor will be soon seen in the 2019 drama-thriller Mardaani 2. Here is a list of some of the finest performances by the actor.

Best performances by Rani Mukerji

DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani

Rani Mukerji’s performance in Mardaani is considered one of her best works. She played the character of a cop that was praised by the critics. The film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and written by Gopi Puthran. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film received several awards and nominations and released in the year 2014.

Suhani Sharma in Saathiya

The 2002 romantic-drama film is directed by Shaad Ali and written by Mani Ratnam. Rani Mukerji played the character of Suhani Sharma who ends up falling in love with Aditya Sehgal and marries him against the wishes of her family. The film was declared as a hit at the box-office. A.R Rahman composed the soundtrack of the film and it was a major success.

Michelle McNally in Black

Black is a 2005 Hindi drama film that is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel and Nandana Sen. The film is based on the bond between a teacher and a student. Time magazine selected it as one of the best films of 2005. It was one of the highest-grossing films at that time. Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award at the 51st Filmfare Awards.

Meera Gaiti in No One Killed Jessica

The 2011 Indian biographical film is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Rani Mukerji played the character of a journalist who tries to uncover the truth in a murder case. It was the tenth highest-grossing film in 2011.

