Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan Promise Rani Mukerji That He Would Have A Child?

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in India. A wide range of controversies have taken place on the show and one contestant has reportedly grabbed maximum attention from viewers. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 Rani Mukerji made an appearance at the show and was sad as Salman Khan did not keep up to the promise that Rani and Salman made a few years ago, and it is not the age-old question about when is Salman Khan getting married.

Then Rani shows Salman a clipping of their promise that they made on a channel a few years ago. In the video, Rani tells Salman not to get married but at least have a child. Where Salman said that he will have it right away. Back to the present, Rani looked upset and tells Salman that if he had a child b now she would have got it on the show and played with it where Salman couldn’t stop this laughter. Later, they played games and in one of the games, Rani asked Salman which vegetable that she reminded him of. Salman said Rani reminded him of aloo and Rani looks miffed. Salman then corrected and told her that aloo is the tastiest vegetable and adds flavour to any dish. This lifts Rani’s mood. Watch the promo here.

Reason for Rani's appearance

Rani Mukerji made her appearance on the show to promote her upcoming film Mardaani 2. The film revolves around a lady cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy who locks horns with the devil incarnate, a young and remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women. The film is all set to release on December 13, 2019.

