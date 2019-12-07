Rani Mukerji To Have An EPIC Bigg Boss Episode With Salman Khan. Details Here

Rani Mukerji is currently promoting her upcoming thriller film Mardaani 2. The movie is the sequel of Mardaani movie which released in 2014 and was a semi-hit at the box office. In the movie, Rani Mukerji is seen essaying the character of a cop called Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her character was the same in the 2014 release Mardaani. In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji is all set out to nab a serial rapist who has tortured and brutally murdered young women. Before the release of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji is all set to make an appearance at Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13 to promote her movie.

Rani believes the episode will be epic

Rani and Salman are known to be very good friends in Bollywood. They have collaborated in various films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Baabul, Hello Brother etc. Rani expressed her excitement to a media publication regarding her promoting the movie on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. She said that she has been friends with Salman Khan for way too long and she also believes that their episode together is going to be epic.

The movie focuses on the rise in the violent crimes committed by juveniles in India. Rani Mukerji wants to spread the message of the film to her large audience. That is the main reason why Rani chose to promote her movie on the sets of a reality television show.

The actor also told the media publication that she wants to spread the message of the film in a television show so that it reaches as many households of the country as possible. She also feels that it is important for the entire country to wake up to the threat posed by the rise of violent crimes that are being committed against women by juvenile criminals. She also added that an important platform like Bigg Boss will help the team of Mardaani to reach out to many families and young girls in order to make them aware of this menace.

