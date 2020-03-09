These Malaika Arora Pictures Are Proof That She Loves Animal Print Outfits

Munni Badnam Hui actor Malaika Arora has always managed to impress fans with her dancing skills. The Bollywood beauty has aged like fine wine and is often cited as one of the ultimate fashionistas of Bollywood. Her unique fashion style is appreciated and loved by fans and critics alike. The actor never fails to impress the fashion police with her trendsetting outfits. Here are some of the pictures which show that Malaika Arora is a stunner in animal print outfits.

ALSO READ:A Look At Animal-print Outfits Donned By Bollywood Celebrities

A look at animal-print outfits donned by Malaika Arora

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's Black Sheer Gown's Price Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket

The reality TV judge and former VJ was seen in an ensemble that paired a maroon zebra print gilet with matching high-waisted printed pants. She accessorised her look with a statement H&M-Moschino necklace from their covetable and talked-about new collection. Her black Le Silla footwear was doing the work as well with her outfit.

In the pictures above, Malaika Arora is seen wearing an animal print summer dress which had a thigh-high slit. She was sporting a pair of oversized shades to complete her look. She accessorised her look with a brown tote bag. She tied her hair in a bun and rounded up her look with red bold lipstick, making her appear casual and chic.

ALSO READ: Supermodel Of The Year Models Upset Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Get Called "incapable"

ALSO READ: When Malaika Arora Impressed With Her Sartorial Choices On 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.