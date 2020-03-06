When Malaika Arora Impressed With Her Sartorial Choices On 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and unique fashion sense. The actor's fashion game is generally on point, be it for her event appearances or on TV shows. Let us take a look at times when Malaika Arora impressed everyone with her impeccable fashion sense on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Malaika Arora's best outfits from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The style icon made a grand entry on the sets as a new judge replacing Karan Johar. For her very first look, she flaunted a daring white Monisha Jaising gown. The cut-out gown featured a metallic sheen on the waist. Her side-swept wavy hairdo and metallic pumps completed her look.

Malika Arora was spotted in a long floor-length gown. The gown was sheer white and embellished. Her gown was backless, which gave her an uber-chic look. Her jewellery was a mix from Farah Khan Ali and Gehna Jewellers, which complimented the dress well.

The actor looked stunning in an orange and white off-shoulder dress. Her outfit also had a white belt rounded on her waist. She completed her look with black stilettos. She opted for a side-parted low bun and minimal jewellery to accessorise her look.

