Supermodel Of The Year Models Upset Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Get Called "incapable"

Supermodel of the Year is a modelling reality show which airs on MTV and features competitors from all over India. The contestants battle to win the title of the Supermodel of the Year. This show is judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. This show’s previous renditions have received a positive response from the audience and this season also is being loved by the fans. The show is almost in its finale, and the competition is getting fiercer. Amidst the heated competition leading up to the finale, judges Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were again seen getting disappointed by the contestants. Here is why Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta are disappointed with the contestants.

Read Also| 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Face New Challenge Before The Finale

Supermodel of the Year judge Malaika & Masaba disappointed with a contestant

The finale week is nearing, and the models who are left in the run for the finale are Priya Singh, Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, and Drisha More. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen walking the ramp making their hair stand out. MTV took to its Instagram and shared a video where it was seen that both Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were seen disappointed with the contestants.

Read Also| 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Malaika Arora Irritated By Contestant Yukti's Face? Watch

In the video, all three judges can be seen disappointed with the contestants. After which Malaika announced that there will be a three-way battle for survival if the contestant wants to go to the finale. Take a look at the video here.

MTV captioned the picture by writing “A three-way battle for survival? FINALE mein pahuchna aasaan nahi hai, aur iss hafte ka episode tumhein yeh zaroor yaad dilayega!” Only time will tell what the task will be. This Sunday, the decision of the judges regarding who is going to the finale will be decided.

Read Also| Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta Lock Horns Over A Contestant

Read Also| Supermodel Of The Year | February 23: Masaba Gupta Disappointed With Eashita Bajwa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.