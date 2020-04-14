The Debate
Baker Kangana Ranaut Shares Special Recipe In Witty Insta Post

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's team recently posted a social media picture of the actor where the actor was seen baking some delicious cupcakes. Read more and see pics.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is seen making most of her time during her quarantine. As per reports, she is currently in her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor is also quite active on social media and she was seen posting some workout videos, or inspirational captions on social media. Kangana Ranaut recently posted a video on social media where she was seen cooking some dessert for her family.

Kangana Ranaut's mouthwatering cupcakes

Kangana Ranaut was cooking cupcakes for her family. She also shared some of the ingredients with which she made the cupcakes. The post is captioned as "Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker Kangana’s kitchen is now serving cupcakes made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love" with a laughing emoji.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s 'Tanu Weds Manu' Franchise Was Superhit | Read Trivia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Sunkissed Photos Are Sure To Make Your Day Brighter

Kangana Ranaut spending time with her family during Coronavirus lockdown

The actor is also spending some quality time with her family during the quarantine. She posted an image with her mother where she was seen taking a head massage from her mother. She also mentioned in the caption that she remembered her childhood days while taking the head massage from her mother. In another post, the actor was seen playing some games with her family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's BTS Pictures From Sets Of Her Recent Movies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Slams Twitter User For Missing Kangana Ranaut's Contribution Amid COVID-19

On the work front

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's movies, she is preparing for her next film, Thalaivi. The film was going to release on June 26, 2020, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus situation. The makers of the movie have not announced the new release date yet.

 

 

