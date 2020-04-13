The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kangana Ranaut's BTS Pictures From Sets Of Her Recent Movies

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is considered to be among the most acclaimed actors. We have compiled some of her BTS pictures from the sets of her recent movies. Check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster and garnered immense applause for her role of Simran. Ranaut is known for portraying intense characters in films. But she proved her mettle with different kinds of roles in Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen, Panga, and Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates about her upcoming films and incredibly fashionable photos for her followers. She rejoices a massive fan following on Instagram with over 2.1 million followers on the platform. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best BTS photos from the sets of her recent films.

Kangana Ranaut’s BTS photos from recent flicks

1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut marked her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Based on the life of queen Rani Laxmi Bai, Ranaut played the titular character in the film. It received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

2. Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut opposite Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, this black comedy film features Ranaut as Bobby Grewal. The movie garnered mixed reviews from most critics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

3. Panga

Panga features Kangana Ranaut alongside Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda, and Jassi Gill in prominent roles. This sports drama film revolves around a kabaddi player. Panga garnered critical acclaim for Kangana Ranaut's performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's 'at-home Beauty Regime' Can Help You Get Through Quarantine

Also read: Kangana Ranaut As Sita In This Throwback Picture Will Make You Nostalgic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read: Rangoli Chandel Slams Twitter User For Missing Kangana Ranaut's Contribution Amid COVID-19

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Spends Sunday Playing Card Games With Family Amid Lockdown At Home, See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI