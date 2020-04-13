Kangana Ranaut's BTS Pictures From Sets Of Her Recent Movies

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster and garnered immense applause for her role of Simran. Ranaut is known for portraying intense characters in films. But she proved her mettle with different kinds of roles in Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen, Panga, and Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates about her upcoming films and incredibly fashionable photos for her followers. She rejoices a massive fan following on Instagram with over 2.1 million followers on the platform. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best BTS photos from the sets of her recent films.

Kangana Ranaut’s BTS photos from recent flicks

1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut marked her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Based on the life of queen Rani Laxmi Bai, Ranaut played the titular character in the film. It received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

2. Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut opposite Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, this black comedy film features Ranaut as Bobby Grewal. The movie garnered mixed reviews from most critics.

3. Panga

Panga features Kangana Ranaut alongside Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda, and Jassi Gill in prominent roles. This sports drama film revolves around a kabaddi player. Panga garnered critical acclaim for Kangana Ranaut's performance.

