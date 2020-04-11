Rangoli Chandel slams Twitter user for missing Kangana Ranaut's contribution amid COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known to rant out at people, slammed a user on Twitter who shared a list of male celebrities who stepped up and donated to help the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked about the "Beti's" efforts. Rangoli also showed her disappointment over the fact that women are not being appreciated for their efforts even in today's time.

"Where are Betis?"

One of the users shared a list of male actors who did their part and donated some amount to help people, and at last, wrote that the "Betas" have donated" and asked about the "Betis" who are still lacking behind when it comes to contributing in this time of crisis. Calling out at the user, Rangoli who got furious after seeing the tweet gave a befitting reply and wrote that certain "shameless women" do not see the amount of charity Kangana does every year and jealous and frustrated with her will never see her contributions made towards the country. Adding, she wrote that in their family, its the first generation of women who have stepped out to work and have also achieved big in the industry.

Adding to her reply, Rangoli also mentioned that inspite of taking up such petty issues, being woman one should talk on the matters which are being neglected in today's times like sexual harassment, pay parity prejudices and agism. She also mentioned that if one cannot support the cause then one should not comment on the same and bully people.

This heated conversation between the two did not end and in fact, sparked a fire when the user was quick enough to reply at the sister cum manager's tweet that women battle with such issues daily and highlighted the fact she does not require any suggestions from the people who themselves have taken advantage of people in their past.

Rangoli Chandel express disagreement over 'MASAKALI 2.0.'

This is not the first time that Rangoli has expressed her disagreement on any issue. Earlier she came out in support of the musical prodigy, AR Rahman, who recently expressed his disappointment with Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s new song, 'MASAKALI 2.0.'

Rangoli Chandel took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the makers for turning the song into a 'cheap atrocious copy'.

