Kangana Ranaut's Sunkissed Photos Are Sure To Make Your Day Brighter

Bollywood News

Manali beauty Kangana Ranaut seems to be distant from social media but thanks to her team that keeps us updated with her latest pictures. Read for more.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's outfits have served as a major fashion inspiration for her fans. Kangana Ranaut, who is currently enjoying her time with her family in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, often shares her pictures in beautiful outfits although she isn't on social media. Her sister Rangoli Chandel keeps fans updated with Kangana Ranaut's photos from time to time. Here are some of Kangana Ranaut's photos under the sun that will surely make your day brighter. 

Kangana Ranaut's sun-kissed pictures on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Reveals Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Tough Times 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut's official fan club shared these pictures on Instagram. Her embellished ethnic jhumkas are something that makes her stand out and the winged eyeliner and her bindi is something you must not miss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams Twitter User For Missing Kangana Ranaut's Contribution Amid COVID-19 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Accepted 'undeserving' Roles; Read Full Story 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

These pictures of actor Kangana Ranaut prove the actor can slay in every outfit. Her iconic boots and her shades make her look stylish, while her red lipstick and curly hair make her look complete. 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming movie Thalaivi. The film is based on the life of late film actor and politician Jayalalithaa who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Spends Sunday Playing Card Games With Family Amid Lockdown At Home, See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
