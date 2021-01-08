A R Rahman Thanks Fans For Condolence Messages For His Mother, Shares Heartfelt Note

A R Rahman recently took to his Instagram to thank his fans for the condolence messages he received on his mother's death. The post read, "Thank you for your prayers and condolence messages during this difficult time. I will forever remember your kindness and concern. May The Almighty bless you and let this be an amazing New Year". While sharing the post, he captioned the image as, "Thank You." His fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

A R Rahman's Instagram Post

A R Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on December 28, 2020. She died in Chennai due to old age ailment. The Oscar-winning singer took to his social media and shared a picture of his mother to announce the news.

A R Rahman's family

A R Rahman was born to his father R.K Shekhar and mother Kareema Begum (born Kashturi) in Madras. He celebrated his 54th birthday on January 6. The singer lost his father when he was nine years old. It was A R Rahman's mother who pushed him to pursue a career in music. He has talked about his mother in various interviews. She has been with him through the journey to becoming the 'Mozart of Madras'.

The singer who was born as Dileep Kumar converted to Islam after the death of his father. After his father's death, his mother was influenced by Sufism and the family decided to convert their religion. He is married to Saira Banu and is father to three children, Khatija, Rahima and Ameen.

On the Work front

Rahman is all set to join the team of Chiyaan Vikram's much-anticipated film titled Cobra. The Tamil language movie is a supernatural thriller to be directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios. The makers announced that A R Rahman will be the part of the movie for the soundtrack. The teaser for the same is set to release on January 9. He will also work in the movie Atrangi Re that stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. It is a romance drama that will release in the latter half of the year. In 2020, the music maestro gave his voice for Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara. Along with this he also composed songs for Street Dance 3D.

