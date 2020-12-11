AR Rahman Shares His Portrait Made Of Tamil Typography, Fans Call Him 'Thalaivaa'

On December 10, 2020, music composer AR Rahman shared a picture of his portrait made out of Tamil words. The post shared on AR Rahman's Instagram was a gift, and a mark of tribute paid to the composer by Tamil Typography, a company specializing in typographic art. The words that were used to make up the sketch were names of AR Rahman's songs.The composer tagged the official Instagram handle of the company 'Tamil Typography' in the caption, which led to fans and followers appreciating the art on the company's handle as well. Here is the post that won the hearts of lovers of AR Rahman's songs.

AR Rahman's Instagram Post

In the portrait shared by the composer, the name of the artist Tharique Azeez from Tamil Typography is featured in the lower half of the image. The artist has not just used the Tamil calligraphy in a quirky way, but also added a few smudges here and there, giving the artwork an original look. The background of the sketch is made to look like parchments paper, giving the art some exotic, retro vibes. All in all, the portrait brought out the character exactly in sync with AR Rahman's personality.

Fans' Reactions to the Art

The fans and followers of AR Rahman were overwhelmed with how strikingly aesthetic the portrait looked. They showered compliments for both the composer and the artist for crafting an awe-striking piece of art. They called AR Rahman "Thalaivaa", a word in the Tamil language that stands for "leader" or "boss". They agreed to the fact that the art was "so perfectly done" that it caught the eyes of more than a hundred thousand followers within a couple of hours after being posted. They called it an "amazing" piece of work that deserved being put on fore for showcasing it to the general public.

AR Rehman on the Work Front

The upcoming films in which fans will be able to enjoy listening to AR Rahman's music are Ponniyin Selvan and Atrangi Re. Among the two movies mentioned, Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil film which will be released in the latter half of the next year, while Atrangi Re is a Hindi movie which is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2021. Apart from these, AR Rahman has not notified the followers of any concerts that he would be holding as of yet. Also, the composer was recently chosen as the brand ambassador of BAFTA.

