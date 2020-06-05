Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Young Aishwarya Rai Looks As Elegant As Ever

A throwback picture of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has generated a lot of buzz on the internet. One of her fans posted this picture of Aishwarya Rai and it's too cute to miss. Seeing this picture, it is quite evident that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a diva even during her childhood.

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen posing in an innocent avatar. She can be seen sporting a light blue sleeveless top. She also completed her look with a fringe hairdo and dangler earrings. The actor looked completely simple yet elegant and also did not opt for makeup.

Along with Aishwarya is her mother, who is also all smiles at the camera. Her mother can be seen sporting a baby pink kurta and also opted for a lip gloss. Check out their cute picture below.

Fans couldn't stop having enough of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture which got several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote, “Beautiful since the beginning!!!” “she is still the same...wow!!!” “That face never did change, truly beautiful” “Beautiful,” and many more such comments. Check out a few more comments below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very often praised for her stylish appearance, beauty and acting skills. The actor continues to treat fans with some beautiful pictures from various events, fashion shows and many more, and also enjoys a massive fan following her social media handle. Besides the stunning pictures, Aishwarya also shares some glimpses of her adorable daughter Aradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

On the professional front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s film, Fanney Khan, released in 2018. The actor was seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around a bidding singer who works very hard in the music industry to make a name for his daughter. The film received mixed reactions from fans and the audience.

The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2021.

