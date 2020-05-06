Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Baby In All Her South Indian Finery Is Now A Bollywood Star

A childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor has sent fans into a frenzy! This childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor that was shared by one of her fans will leave you amazed to see the transformation of the stunning actor. Janhvi Kapoor looked completely adorable in her childhood days.

In the series of her childhood picture, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a complete angel in her beautiful south Indian avatar. In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sitting on a couch dressed in a silk south Indian outfit. She can also be seen wearing a small bindi and flowers on her head. In the second picture, baby Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing in an adorable white south Indian avatar.

In the third picture, little Janhvi Kapoor can be seen giving a baby a tight hug and seems like the baby is her younger sister, Kushi Kapoor. In the fourth picture, Baby Kapoor can be seen attending a function in her cute avatar. Check out the adorable pictures below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on comment all things nice in the comment section. They also went on to say that they liked the second picture the most. Check out a few comments from fans below.

The actor also often goes on to share some of her memorable time as a child. She takes fans down the memory lane and gives them a glimpse of her adorable childhood days. Janhvi Kapoor also shares some adorable pictures of her and her mother which are completely unmissable. Fans also go on to praise the actor’s every post on social media.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie is helmed by Sharan Sharma. The film is also said to be based on a biopic of an Indian Air Force Pilot; this is one of Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited films as she will be seen playing a different role in the film. The film was expected to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film has been pushed to a further release date. Apart from this film, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen starring in Dostana 2 and Takht.

