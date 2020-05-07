Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid Kapoor Looked Cute As A Button In Childhood And Here's Proof

An adorable childhood picture of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will leave you in ‘awe’. This picture of Shahid Kapoor was shared by one of his fans on social media and is sure to leave fans amazed to see the transformation of the charming actor. Seeing this picture, it is quite evident that Shahid Kapoor looked completely adorable during his childhood.

In this before and after picture, one can see the mischievous side of Shahid Kapoor as he is all smiles looking at the camera. The actor looked cute as a button during his childhood. And in the ‘after’ picture one can see Shahid posing in a straight face looking completely innocent. The resemblance of baby Shahid and adult Shahid is quite the same as there is no major transformation in the picture. Check out the before and after picture of Shahid Kapoor here.

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most charming personalities in Bollywood. He is also lauded for his acting skills, fashionable avatar and good looks. The actor goes on to enjoys a huge fan following and he also goes on to treat fans with his stunning pictures on social media. Shahid Kapoor was recently engaged in a funny online war with his wife, Mira Rajput where they ended taking a “sweet revenge” on each other.

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The actor essayed the titular role in the film. The movie was a remake of a 2017 Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy. The film revolved around a short-tempered surgeon who got used to drugs and alcohol when his girlfriend was forced to marry another person. According to reports, the film received mixed reviews from fans and viewers but worked wonders at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s much-awaited film, Jersey. The film is also reported to be a remake of the Telugu film released in 2019 with the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Shivam Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on August 28, 2020, but it seems like due to the coronavirus outbreak the film might get pushed for another date, no official reports were received on the same.

