Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In These Pictures?

A major throwback picture of Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been creating a stir on the internet. This picture of Aishwarya Rai was shared by one of her fans and it is too cute to miss. But seems like this pic will leave you stunned as you spot her in this unrecognisable picture. Aishwarya looked like a diva even during her young days.

In this picture shared by her fan, Aishwarya Rai can be seen attending her friend’s birthday party. In the top picture of the collage, Aishwarya can be seen in the top row, second from right. She can be seen posing as she is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Aishwariya opted for minimal makeup and dangler earrings.

In the below picture of the collage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen standing at the right-hand side. The actor looked stunning in this candid picture as she along with her friends were celebrating her friend’s birthday. Aishwarya can be seen sporting a cream-coloured kurta, well-tied hair, dark lipstick and dangler earrings. Check out the post below.

Fans couldn't stop having enough of Aishwarya's picture which got several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote, “Beautiful since the beginning!!” “she is still the same...wow!!! that face never did change” “Beautiful,” and many more such endearing comments. Check out a few more comments below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often lauded for her stylish appearance, beauty and acting skills. The actor goes on to treat fans with some stunning pictures from various functions, runway and many more, also enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handle. Apart from the stunning pictures she Aishwarya also shares a few glimpses of her adorable daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sun-kissed Pictures Are Too Dreamy To Look At

Also read | The Whopping Price Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Ring Will BAFFLE You

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s 2018 film, Fanney Khan. Aishwarya was seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a bidding singer who works very hard to make a name for his daughter in the music industry. The film received mixed reactions from fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release in 2021.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day:Jennifer Aniston's Pics Through The Decades Prove She Is A True Diva

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Posts Will Give You A Recap Of Her Quarantine Period

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.