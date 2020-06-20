'Aag Lagi Basti Mein, Main Apni Masti Mein': Sonakshi Sinha As She Quits Twitter

After director Shashank Khaitan, singer Neha Bhasin, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday announced that she is quitting Twitter. 'The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, Im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," Sinha wrote.

Using the lyrics of Sirazee and Hansraj Raghuwanshi's hit song 'Aag Lage Basti Mai', Sonakshi captioned the post on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi shared a picture of Amy Poehler showing the peace out sign at an award show. The actor had close to 16 million followers on Twitter.

Sonakshi Sinha believes it is essential for celebrities to present their real self as people look up to them. The "Mission Mangal" actor is aware that social media has become a double-edged sword, where a celebrity can either be lauded or trolled for their comments.

She said she has always been cautious while posting anything on social media. "I have always commented on something that I have strongly felt about. If I don't have any knowledge, then I don't talk about it. I believe half knowledge can be very dangerous and so I refrain from it. Also, even though you are completely right there will be people on social media who would disagree with it."

Sonakshi further said she does not believe in presenting a facade when she is out or interacting with people as being fake does not take anyone anywhere.

"It is very important to stay real especially when you are in a position to influence people. It is very important to keep the realness alive. Being fake doesn't take you anywhere in life. The real me is a direct connect between me and fans, I like to be real when I am interacting with people on social media and otherwise or even when I am posting something, I like to do it myself, I like to be the real me," Sonakshi told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

