'Quitting Twitter For Good': Singer Neha Bhasin Announces; Here's Why

After director Shashank Khaitan, singer Neha Bhasin announced that she is quitting Twitter for 'good'. Calling it 'toxic', Neha penned two tweets and immediately deactivated her account.
Neha wrote, "Quitting Twitter for good. It is just too toxic for my mind. I only want to create music. I don't want to see the garbage people carry in their minds. I take the right of everyone to come and say whatever they feel like to me away. Stop calling people underrated. It is annoying. Khud kuch stars ko sarr pe chadhate ho phir khud kuch logon ko underrated bolte ho. And everyone having a phone to type an opinion is annoying too. I miss pre phone era when I didn't know everyone's opinion on everything. Boring." [sic]
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has helmed movies like Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, recently deactivated his Twitter handle. The filmmaker took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his last tweet before he deactivated his account. He wrote in the tweet that he is 'done' with Twitter.
Shashank Khaitan further called the social media platform a breeding ground for hate and negativity. He wrote that he is disappointed that a powerful platform like Twitter could not be used for creating a better world.
The Dhadak director added that he only prays for peace and love. He concluded the tweet by saying that he is now deactivating his account. Shashank Khaitan also captioned the post by saying that he wishes that the social media platform evolves and can be used for spreading love and happiness.
Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness ... Praying for a peaceful world always ... ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½
