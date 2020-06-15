Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates Twitter Account, Calls It ‘breeding Ground For Hate’

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has helmed movies like Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, has recently deactivated his Twitter handle. The filmmaker took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his last tweet before he deactivated his account. He wrote in the tweet that he is 'done' with Twitter.

Also Read: Dhadak' Director Shashank Khaitan Warns Actors About Fake Casting Calls For 'Mr Lele'

Shashank Khaitan deactivates his Twitter handle

Shashank Khaitan further called the social media platform a breeding ground for hate and negativity. He wrote that he is disappointed that a powerful platform like Twitter could not be used for creating a better world. The Dhadak director added that he only prays for peace and love. He concluded the tweet by saying that he is now deactivating his account. Take a look at his Instagram post.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' And Other Films Directed By Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan recently made his fans aware about a casting call scam

Shashank Khaitan also captioned the post by saying that he wishes that the social media platform evolves and can be used for spreading love and happiness. Recently, the director had taken to his social media handle and opened up about a fake casting scam. On June 12, 2020, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and posted a message where he stated that Dharma Production is not hiring actors for Mr. Lele which is touted to be his next with actor Varun Dhawan. This was reportedly after he received news about a person by the name of Nitesh Sharma who is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Production’s Mr. Lele.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Offer Condolences

In his Instagram post, the filmmaker wrote, “URGENT- I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE… No one by this name works for Dharma. Also, we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present.'' Take a look at Shashank Khaitan's post.

Talking about the movie, Mr. Lele is an upcoming comedy film that is to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was supposed to release on December 25, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film has been postponed reportedly. It is also penned by Khaitan and will also feature Abhishek Banerjee, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan in major roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.