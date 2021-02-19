Aahana Kumra Goes Down Memory Lane With Pics, Calls Priyanka Gandhi Role 'memorable'

The Accidental Prime Minister has been among the popular political ‘biopics’ that released in recent years. The spotlight was naturally on Anupam Kher, who had played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, there were other characters in the movie too, one of them being Aahana Kumra, who had essayed the role of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Aahana Kumra on playing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Aahana Kumra’s ‘Throwback Thursday’ memory was about her role in The Accidental Prime Minister. The actor shared two photos dressed in a saree from the movie. In one of them, she was seen in a jovial mood waving, and in the other, she was in a tense mood, being surrounded by media persons. The actor wrote that 'Throwack Thursday' for her was when she walked out of the Parliament as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and termed it as one of her 'most memorable characters.'

The Accidental Prime Minister also features Priyanka’s brother, Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. His role was played by Arjun Mathur, who recently was nominated for the International Emmy Awards.

Akshaye Khanna was the other main character in the movie, who played Sanjaya Baru, Media Advisor to the PM, on whose book the movie was based.

Aahana Kumra on professional front

Meanwhile, Aahana was seen in multiple ventures last year. This included Khuda Haafiz and web series like Marzi, Betaal and Sandwiched Forever. This year she will feature in Shamshera and India Lockdown.

