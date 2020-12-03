Aahana Kumra Bags A Nomination At Asian Academy Creative Awards For Her Work In 'Marzi'

Aahana Kumra was recently nominated for the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her work in the critically-acclaimed web series, Marzi. She has been nominated in the ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of the character Sameera Chauhan, who slaps rape allegations on a surgeon after they go out on a dinner date. The actor is quite elated about her nomination as she believes it is an honour to represent the country on an international platform like AACA.

Aahana Kumra nominated for Asian Academy Creative Awards

Actor Aahana Kumra has lately been receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the Voot crime thriller, Marzi. She also received a personalized letter from veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as he was impressed with her work in the web series. After widespread appreciation from fans and critics alike, she was recently nominated for the Asian Academy Creative Awards in the ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role category’. This nomination makes her the official representative from India as she stands alongside various artists from different parts of the world.

She further spoke about this new milestone and how she has been perceiving the entire scenario. She said that it is an honour for her to be able to represent the country on a global platform. Marzi is a special show for the actor and she is very grateful for the amount of love people have given the show and her character.

Aahana Kumra is quite excited about the big day which falls on 4th December this year. She is of the strong view that this event would come with the best feeling in the world as it is amazing to get lauded at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It is a dream for every artist in the profession and she has been looking forward to it now.

Read Aahana Kumra Talks About Resuming Work, Says "can't Sit At Home And Make Videos"

Also read Aahana Kumra Meets Parents After Two Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Read Details

The show Marzi was released on Voot recently and has been gaining attention from all parts of the country. The plot of this series is based on a dinner date which comes into the spotlight after the lady accuses the man of sexual harassment. The story of Marzi is based on the novel Liar which has been written by Jack and Harry Williams. This new show stars Aahana Kumra and television’s leading personality Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles.

Read Aahana Kumra Comments On Not Being Invited To Disney+Hotstar Live Event

Also read Aahana Kumra Outfits That Have Been Shelling Out #FashionGoals To Fans

Image Courtesy: PR handout

With inputs from PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.